I-T raids on Chandrababu Naidu’s ex-secretary continue in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The searches by Income Tax officials on the residence of P Srinivas, the former personal assistant of the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The I-T sleuths continued grilling of the officer, who is presently employed in GAD in the Secretariat, and is said to have seized more documents from his house during the raids. The residence of Srinivas was kept out of bounds for the media and even the relatives of the officer. Officials remained tight-lipped on the developments and the seizures made during the third day searches.