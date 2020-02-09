Missing case: Andhra High Court raps Guntur police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday took serious exception to the Guntur rural police’s inaction in solving a missing case and served a contempt notice on the Thullur station house officer (SHO) for failing to appear before it. It also summoned Guntur rural SP over the issue.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya, in its recent orders, was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Podili Anjaiah of Nekkallu village in Thullur Mandal, against the inaction of the Thullur police towards the complaint registered by him with respect to the missing case of his son.

The complainant wanted the Court to direct the police to produce his missing son before the court.

The court, during the hearing, asked as to why the police failed to record the statement of the person, from whose house the complainant’s son had gone missing, over the past two months.

The court said though the missing person’s father and wife had given all the details regarding from where he had gone missing, the police delayed in recording the statement of the complainant.

Directing the police to produce the complainant’s son before it on February 3, the court had also asked the SHO of Thullur station to appear before it on the day. With the SHO not complying with the orders, the court took a serious view of it and issued contempt notice to the SHO. The case was postponed for hearing on February 11.

In another development, YSRC Rampachodavaram MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi approached the High Court challenging the notices served on her by the local tahsildar to stop the construction of a house in Addateegala village of East Godavari. The MLA contended that it was the panchayat secretary and not the tahsildar who has the powers to serve notices to stop construction of the house.In her petition, Dhanalakshmi maintained that she purchased three cents of land from one Uday Bhaskar Rao, in survey no 19/2 in Addateegala and started construction of the house in the said land. She said she had secured necessary permissions from the gram panchayat and the construction, for which approval was given, was continuing as per the plan.

Dhanalakshmi, in her petition, said former MLA Vanthala Rajeswari had lodged an oral complaint with the tahsildar alleging the said land was disputed. She observed that Rajeswari did not belong to Addateegala and so the official could not take cognisance of the complaint of the former legislator and issue notices to stop the construction of the house by the former.

Dhanalakshmi said the tahsildar was not the competent authority to serve the notices and pleaded with the court to strike them down. The MLA made the principal secretary (revenue department), RDO, the tahsildar and gram panchayat secretary as respondents in the case.