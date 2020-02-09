Home Cities Vijayawada

Pending project designs to be ready by month-end

Of 45 designs, 8 of ECRF dam, spill channel, radial gates pending 

Published: 09th February 2020

File photo of Polavaram project in West Godavari district I Express

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Water Resources department has expedited the process of finalisation of pending designs of the Polavaram irrigation project, with a target to have all the drawings ready by the end of February.

Of the total 45 designs, eight designs pertaining to Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam, spillway/spill channel and radial gates are pending.

With the YSRC government keen on having the project ready by December, 2021, which leaves just around 12-14 months excluding the flooding seasons, the water resources officials are pulling out all the stops to intensify the execution by freezing all the pending design works. “We expect to have all the designs ready by the end of this month. The de-watering at the spillway will be completed by March and the works will gain momentum after that,” a senior official explained.Of the pending designs, spillway/spill channel and ECRF dam have three designs each, while gates have one. All the seven are being worked by the consulting agencies. 

The general arrangement drawing of the iconic bridge proposed over the spill channel is also pending with the Union Water Resources department and it will be checked by IIT, Guwahati. State gets `1,780 crore
Meanwhile, `1,850 crore sanctioned in November, 2019, by the Union Ministry of Finance towards reimbursement of the funds spent by the State government have finally reached the State’s kitty on Friday. Sources told TNIE that the Polavaram Project Authority, after reserving `70 crore towards its administrative expenses, credited `1,780 crore to the State. 

The funds reached Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on February 6, which transferred the funds to the State’s account the following day. The PPA got the money from NABARD  through National Water Development Agency under Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) scheme. It may be noted that the State had sought an interim release of `3,000 crore, but the Union finance department sanctioned `1,850 crore. 
The officials are pushing for the release of the remaining funds to expedite the execution. Before the release of the latest funds, the Centre was to reimburse `5,137 crore.

