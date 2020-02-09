Ramesh Hospitals from Andhra bags ‘gold seal of approval’ from global standards agency

By Express News Service

Ramesh Hospitals has become the first one in the State to get the gold seal of approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), a global standards agency, for providing healthcare facilities to the patients on par with international hospitals.

Chief cardiologist and managing director Dr. P Ramesh Babu said a rigorous on-site survey was conducted between January 20 and 24 at the Guntur branch of the hospital chain.

“A team of JCI surveyors from the US evaluated compliance with 1199 hospital standards related to a variety of areas, including international patient safety goals.”