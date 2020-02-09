Relay fast marks Day 53 of pro-Amaravati stir in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Capital region villages remained tense on Saturday as the protests against the government’s proposal to shift the Secretariat and the High Court to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, respectively, continued for the 53rd day.

While farmers took part in relay hunger strikes and raised slogans against the state government in Mandadam and Velagapudi, women staged a novel protest by taking part in the event of a musical chair, and alleged that the Chief Minister has taken a U-turn on his promises.

This time, they also expressed their anguish on the BJP-led Union government for deciding to not intervene in the issue and failing to take action on the alleged police brutality on women.

“We wonder why BJP leaders are silent over the issue when thousands of farmers have been carrying out protests in the villages against the state government for the past 53 days. For demanding justice, Jagan landed us in jails. We demand BJP leaders take action against YSRC government and support us,” the villagers demanded.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna visited Thullur village and lambasted CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for deceiving thousands of farmers.

Some farmers also participated in the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram in Telangana and offered prayers to the Hindu tribal goddesses.

Pawan to tour Amaravati

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will tour the Amaravati area on February 15.

Pawan Kalyan decided to visit the capital villages following a request made by the villagers who met him after some of the agitators suffered injuries during the Chalo Assembly protest