YSRC damaged State’s reputation, says Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the “YSRC virus” is causing more destruction in Andhra Pradesh than the damage done by coronavirus in China. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Naidu alleged that the “YSRC virus” has damaged the State in the past eight months.

“Investors are afraid and running away from AP. Singapore Consortium, auxiliary units of Kia Motors, Franklin Templeton, Asia Paper and Pulp, Reliance and many companies are going to other States. Though there is a Secretariat in Amaravati, the government is chasing away companies in Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam to house new Secretariat there,’’ he said.The government has no capacity to bring at least a company and provide employment to youth, he alleged and sought to know who gave right to the YSRC government to play havoc with 18,000 employees working in the IT sector in Visakhapatnam by forcing companies to vacate offices. How will you benefit North Coastal Andhra withoug constructing a single building on your own? he asked.

Accusing the government of denying benefits to the poor to the tune of `20,872 crore in the first year, former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of encouraging ‘mafia’. Stating that the government made debts to the tune of `40,000 crore in the last eight months and went for borrowings to the tune of another `20,000 crore, he sought to know where the funds have gone.