30 bikes with customised silencers seized in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip against the two-wheeler owners who customise their bikes, traffic police seized 30 two-wheelers in enforcement drives conducted on Sunday.

As complaints of youths creating disturbances with their customised high-end bikes increased, city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao took the issue seriously and instructed traffic officials to carry out intensive enforcement drives at all major junctions.

According to Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, no owner of a vehicle shall alter the vehicle that the particulars contained in the Certificate of Registration are no longer accurate. It strictly prohibits the alteration of vehicles against standards prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer. “Not just seizing the vehicles, the violators were asked to bring factory-fitted exhaust pipes to get their bikes released,” the traffic police said.

Meanwhile, Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy said auto drivers violating rules were contributing to more number of road accidents and accidental deaths. In order to create awareness among them, Nandigama rural police conducted an enforcement drive in Kanchikacherla village and seized two passenger autos. The police also imposed fine on other drivers for carrying passengers more than the permissible limit.