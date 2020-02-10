Home Cities Vijayawada

Age is just a number, this 94-year-old violinist rightly proves so

Meanwhile, Ramaswami, an acclaimed violinist, proudly said he was the oldest person known to him working for the cause of the environment.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association.

Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Age is no bar to be a responsible citizen. Two members of AWARA, a group engaged in cleaning of the Krishna river bed and giving fitness training to youths, have proved the above statement correct.

Ninety-four-year-old Annavarapu Ramaswami and nine-year-old Vikas are the oldest and youngest members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA), and who have religiously kept themselves busy in the initiatives taken up by the group.

“It’s never too late or too early to start caring for mother Earth,” they said. Vikas, who hails from Kodada in Suryapet, said he is considered a dull boy in school as he has learning difficulties.

He was admitted to Aravinda School in Kunchanapalle, where he undergoes a vertical education process of alternative education stream. After joining the association, he took keen interest in the weekend nature camps organised by AWARA. “I like to pick up waste with my school friends. We enjoy the work as our elders appreciate us in the end,” he added. Today, Vikas is able to run a 5K marathon and has grown great sensitivity towards the environment.

Meanwhile, Ramaswami, an acclaimed violinist, proudly said he was the oldest person known to him working for the cause of the environment.

“Even after being highly-decorated and at the age of 94, Ramaswami does not hesitate to come on Sunday evenings to pick a garbage stick and clean the waste, and does so with the same speed as his younger peers,” Ajay Katragadda, AWARA founder, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AWARA Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp