Kolkata artistes perform in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Atanu Das and Soumen Kundu, classical dancers from Kolkata, enthralled the audience through their performances at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) here on Sunday. Das, a Bharatnatyam performer, began with his rendition of ‘siva keertanam’ in ‘lathangi’ raga and ‘adi’ tala, and praised Lord Siva for his exemplary dancing abilities.

This was followed by shankara srigiri in hamsanandi raga and adi tala, which was composed by Maharaja Swatitirunal. Odissi artiste Kundu began his first piece with ‘ganesh kirti vakratunda’ in raga ‘bibhas’ and ‘ekatala’.