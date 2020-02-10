Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body to spend Rs 30 lakh to fight legal cases in 2020

Of total 935 cases, 758 pending in High Court, 165 in local courts.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cases pertaining to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) pending in various legal bodies have become a major concern for the civic body, and are a hindrance for it to augment its revenue. Interestingly, the officials have increased the budgetary allocation for dealing with these cases by Rs 4 lakh from the earlier Rs 26 lakh, in its upcoming budget (2020-21).

As per the information available with the VMC officials, as many as 935 cases are pending in different legal bodies. Of the total, 758 are pending in the High Court, 11 in the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal and 165 more in local courts. The highest number of cases (374) is registered against the town planning department, followed by 196 against revenue, 50 against estate, 48 against public health, 47 against engineering, 31 against the administration and six against education wings.

In a recent meeting convened by municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, officials informed him that a majority of the cases were registered against the town planning department after the demolition of religious structures for executing development works in the city.

“The civic body spends lakhs of rupees on legal cases every year and they have become a huge financial burden on the corporation. Over the years, there has been no clarity on how many cases come for hearing in the courts. Are the advocates even regularly attending the hearings of the pending cases?’’ questioned Taxpayers’ Association secretary MV Anajaneyulu.

At least now, the civic body should focus on resolving the cases as it is losing crores of rupees of revenue due to them, he suggested.

VMC additional commissioner (general) A Mohan Rao told TNIE that a detailed list of pending cases was readied by the officials and a plan of action would be made for their quick redressal. A meeting will also be conducted with the advocates dealing with the cases to suggest them to speed up the procedure, he added.

