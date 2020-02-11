Home Cities Vijayawada

Only judiciary can save us: Farmers on AP decision to shift capital from Amaravati

Plead with judges, lawyers passing by to support them, say govt trying to suppress protest

Over 10,000 take part in a rally to protest against the three-capitals proposal, in Amaravati region on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeing no resolution to their 55-day-old protest, farmers of the capital region on Monday tried to reach out to judges and lawyers in Rayapudi of Guntur district. They stood on both sides of the Seed Access Road with placards that read messages favouring the capital in Amaravati and pleaded with judges and lawyers passing by to extend support to the farmers’ fraternity.

They also raised slogans, requesting the lawyers to bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Justice.
For nearly two months now, farmers from Venkatapalem, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Yerrabalem, Nelapadu, Uddandarayunipalem and Thullur villages have been staging various kinds of protests against the State government’s decision to move the capital functions from Amaravati. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a formal announcement on December 17 in the Assembly, hinting that the state might have three capitals for better administration.

“Only the judiciary can ensure justice to us. Both police and MLAs of the YSRC party are trying to suppress our agitation by making comments against us,” rued women from Nelapadu.

The farmers alleged that the police prevented two youngsters — Srikar and Ravi Chandra of Thullur — from observing a 151-hour-long hunger strike. “When we tried to make our voices heard, police foiled our hunger strike and admitted us to the hospital against our wishes. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for Amaravati. It would be good if the police mind their own business,” said Srikar.
Stating that they have lost faith in both state and central governments as the leaders were giving contradictory statements, some women alleged that the  YSRC government has failed to keep its election promises to the Amaravati farmers.  Meanwhile, other protesters staged sit-ins and relay hunger strike in Mandadam and Thullur.

Naidu consoles ANU students in hospital
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu consoled the students of ANU admitted in a private hospital. Nanda and Suresh of ANU were allegedly attacked for speaking in favour of Amaravati. Taking strong exception to the ANU in-charge Vice-Chancellor organising a seminar in favour of three capitals, Naidu sought to know how can he force his thoughts on others. “You (V-C) may have constraints in raising voice against ‘psycho CM’, but how can you force your ideology on others?’’

