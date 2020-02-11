PIL on merger of eight villages with Tadepalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, challenging the government order on the merger of Penumaka, Vaddeswaram, Ippatnam, Undavalli, Gundemada, Chirravuru and Mallempudi villages with the Tadepalli municipality.

In the PIL filed by one K Rajasekhara Reddy and four others, the petitioners contended that Undavalli and Penumaka, which fall under the Capital Region Development Authority’s limits, could not be legally merged without denotifying them from the CRDA. They alleged the Municipal and Panchayat Raj Departments did not follow rules.