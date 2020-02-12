Andhra homeopathy doctor sells 'preventive' medicines for coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While scientists across the globe are yet to find a cure for coronavirus, a homeopathy doctor here claims he has medicines that can safeguard you from the infection. But there’s still no guarantee his medication will work.

“We are only taking preventive steps based on symptoms. Most symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of other infections such as swine flu or normal flu. Medicines such as arsenicum elbum, rhus tox and influenzinum are believed to help prevent one from getting affected by the new virus,” Dr TVB Bhaskar Rao told TNIE.

“This preventive dose boosts immunity, which makes one less prone to getting infected,” he explained, adding that the medication has no side effects.When asked why the Chinese are not considering the use of preventive medicines, he said his approach would be of no use if there is a “violent presence of the disease or virus in certain atmospheres”.

“The Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, recently released an advisory stating that Homeopathic and Unani medicines could be effective in preventing the coronavirus. I am prescribing medicines as per this advisory,” he explained.

As per reports, the statement released by the ministry read: “The Ministry of AYUSH is issuing the advisory as preventive measure and not claiming to be a treatment advice for the coronavirus infection.

The Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH are involved in various public health activities and provide lifestyle advocacies from time to time for the general public.” While Bhaskar Rao usually charges `500, including consultation fees, to prescribe medicines for normal flu. He now charges an extra `150 and gives the preventive dose for five days.

The administration, when contacted, was not aware that he was prescribing medicines under CCRH guidelines.