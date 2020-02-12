Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Mana Krishna’ begins on grand note in Vijayawada

District Collector A Md Imtiaz flagged off a rally in the city on Tuesday to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of using single-use plastics for their daily needs.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna District administration has kick-started the two-month-long Mana Krishna campaign, aimed at cleaning irrigation canals in the district.

As part of the campaign, District Collector A Md Imtiaz flagged off a rally in the city on Tuesday to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of using single-use plastics for their daily needs. The rally started from the Ramavarappadu Panchayat, passed through the national highway and concluded at Prasadampadu.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said the plastic ban imposed by the district administration with the support of the municipal corporation in Vijayawada has been yielding desired results.

“Buoyed by response from the public, we have decided to implement the ban on plastic in 49 mandals across the district. As part of the initiative, the ban is being imposed at 18 mandals identified by the officials of the total 49. A two-month long campaign has been planned and a series of programmes like seminars, rallies and workshops will be organised by involving all sections of the public in the district,’’ he informed.

AP Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals mission director Katamneni Bhaskar said that the State government was committed to clean the rivers and canal basins of about 7,000 km length in Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari and Prakasam districts and make them pollution-free by clearing the clogged wastes piled up in them.

