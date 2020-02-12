Six armed men rob Vijayawada family at knifepoint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district on Tuesday witnessed another incident that raised questions on safety of home dwellers. After the brutal murder for gain of 55-year-old Yedupati Padmavati at her residence in Bhavanipuram on January 31, a similar incident was reported on Tuesday in Katur of Vuyyur mandal, where six unidentified men broke into a house and robbed the family at knifepoint.

According to Vuyyur police, the independent house belongs to one Aarepalli Rajanikanth (50), a farmer, who lives with his wife and two kids. Around 1 pm, Rajanikanth heard a knock on his door. As soon as he opened it, the miscreants armed with knives and iron rods barged in and held the family hostage.

Five accused were in short pants, while one was wearing a trouser. They decamped with gold ornaments worth `10 lakh and some cash. “They left after holding us hostage for two hours. I informed the Vuyyur police about the incident after they left.” Giving a vital clue to the police, he said all the accused were conversing in Odia, while one person knew Telugu.

“In a respite, no family member was injured. A case has been registered and three special teams were formed to identify the accused,” said city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.