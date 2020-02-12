Home Cities Vijayawada

Stone laid for Rs 600 crore water pipeline project in Vijayawada

Ministers promise to complete retaining wall, relocate dumping yard in stipulated time.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, along with Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, laid the foundation for various developmental works in Vijayawada, including for Rs 600 crore water pipeline from KL Rao Head Water Works to Ramalingeswara Nagar. The minister also participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremonies of various roads and pavements worth close to Rs 6 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha said the YSRC government was committed to developing Vijayawada by strengthening its basic infrastructure. He recalled that the government, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had sanctioned funds for several infrastructure projects over the last eight months, including for the retaining wall, relocation of a dumping yard, parks and others. “Now, we are going to spend around Rs 600 crore for quenching the thirst of the people of Vijayawada by laying a pipeline. Unlike the previous government, which confined itself to only foundation-laying ceremonies, we will complete the projects in a time-bound manner and have them up and running at the earliest,” he assured. In all, the ministers laid the foundation of a dozen projects, including roads, pavements, paver blocks and stairs across divisions 2, 3, 4, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 18.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas claimed that his was a government of action, and not words. He added coordinated efforts would be made to complete the projects taken up in six months. “The long-pending issues such as relocation of the dumping yard in Ajit Singh Nagar, flood retaining wall and others will be up and ready in the stipulated time,” he noted. District Collector A Md Imtiaz and VMC Prasanna Venkatesh were also present in the programmes.

