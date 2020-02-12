Young voters to decide outcome of Vijayawada municipal polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over one lakh voters between the age of 18 to 25 are likely to play a crucial role in the fifth municipal elections in Vijayawada. In all, the city has around 7.80 lakh voters, of which 3.97 lakh are women, 3.03 lakh are men and 122 belong to the third gender. The highest number of young voters are in Central and East assembly segments.

As per the 2011 census, the city’s population is around 10 lakh. However, after compiling the data gathered after corrections, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has finalised the list of voters in all 59 divisions to be around 7.80 lakh. Each of the three administrative circles has around 30,000-35,000 first-time voters.

Meanwhile, the officials have identified 808 polling stations, 38 more than in 2014, across the city. “We have readied the final list of voters and kept them available at all government offices. Young voters in the Central and East assembly segments are likely to play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the polls,” said a VMC official.