Ayesha Meera case: CBI gets report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The DNA report submitted by experts confirmed that Ayesha Meera suffered a head injury before she succumbed. In December, forensic experts conducted re-postmortem on Ayesha’s body in the presence of CBI officials, and collected bones, hair and nails to speed up the probe. According to sources, after thorough examination, experts submitted their report to the HC in a sealed cover. The CBI officials maintained they would submit their final report at the earliest.