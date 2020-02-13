Skill development will solve unemployment: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for making students industry-ready to end the unemployment issue, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the government would be setting up a skill development university in Tirupati and a ‘high-end skills’ university in Visakhapatnam, apart from 25 skill development colleges across the state.

The minister participated in a workshop on the ‘implementation of apprenticeship scheme’, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) here on Wednesday.

Speaking after launching the manual on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Goutham Reddy said in majority of the developed countries, students were ‘industry-ready’, but the situation in India was different.

“To overcome the shortage of skilled manpower, the state government, with the Centre’s support, has been planning to take up programmes for creating a world-class workforce,” he noted.

“We have observed that students in the state have big aspirations. To match their aspiration-level, we need to create the right infrastructure so that we can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world,” he said.

NAPS senior head Surajit Roy said the workshop was organised with an aim to facilitate awareness and promotion of NAPS.