Amaravati protests enter Day 59

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite agitations of the capital region farmers against the government’s plan to shift the Secretariat and Hight Court to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, respectively, continued for the 59th day on Friday. They staged hunger strike and sit-ins demanding that the government take back its plan on relocating the capital.

Venting their anger, women reiterated that they were not going to stop the agitations till the CM explained to them the necessity to shift the capital when Rs 5000 crore was already spent on Amaravati.

They also criticised the CM for taking a ‘U-turn’ on his pre-poll promises to the farmers. “Both the Centre and state government are deceiving us in the name of development. The Centre failed to take action against the police and the government for behaving impolitely with women during the agitations,” they said.

Meanwhile, the farmers paid tributes to the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack last year.