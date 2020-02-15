English medium: High Court reserves verdict

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the introduction of English as the medium of instruction in government schools. The arguments in the case were completed.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya, heard the arguments and issued orders reserving the verdict.

Assistance Solicitor General B Krishna Mohan representing the Centre argued that teaching till class 8 should be done in one’s own mother tongue as per the Right to Education Act and observed that it was unjust to introduce English in place of Telugu.

Advocates Sivaji, YK and Maheswara Rao representing the parents underscored the necessity for teaching in English as students would have more advantages when compared to their Telugu medium counterparts. They added despite the introduction of English medium, Telugu will be continued as a language subject.