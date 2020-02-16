1.29 cr rice card beneficiaries identified: Min

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao has distributed rice cards to the beneficiaries at a programme held in the joint collector’s camp office here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said in all, the government has identified around 1.29 crore beneficiaries across the state after verifying their ration cards.

Earlier, the State had around 1.47 crore ration card holders; 18 lakh cards did not have valid address proofs. “The officials during verification were unable to find the details of another two lakh card holders. Around six lakh holders enrolled themselves again for sanctioning of new cards as they have the eligibility. By this month-end, we will finish verifying their data, he informed. Elaborating further, Venkateswara Rao said that around eight lakh card holders have voluntarily given back their cards as their details were linked up with schemes such as Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement. “If parents and their children live separately and enrol for the new card they will be given the rice cards within five days after verifying their details,” the minister said.