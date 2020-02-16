Home Cities Vijayawada

Close shave for Jagan’s brother-in-law

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s brother-in-law and evangelist Anil Kumar, had a narrow escape when the car he was travelling in, veered off the road and plunged into a ditch near Garikapadu village under Chillakallu police station limits on Friday night.

While Kumar managed to escape without any injuries, his personal staff suffered minor bruises. Upon learning about the incident, government chief whip and YSRC party leader Samineni Udaybhanu rushed to the spot and sent Anil Kumar and staff to a private hospital in Vijayawada. After administering first-aid, Anil Kumar left the city in another car. 

According to Chillakallu police, the incident took place on Friday late hours, when the driver of the car Anil was travelling in, failed to notice the diversion which resulted in the car to crash in a ditch in the farmland. Anil was on his way to Kadapa from Hyderabad. “None of the passengers were seriously injured. As the airbags opened immediately after crashing into the ditch, Kumar survived unhurt,” said the police. No police case was filed in the incident.

