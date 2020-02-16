College-goers caught for eve-teasing counselled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 33 persons, a majority of whom were college-going students, were counselled for eve-teasing at the Mahila Police Station in Labbipet on Saturday.Mahila Rakshak teams nabbed the eve-teasers during routine inspections at colleges and identified locations such as Pantakaluva Road, Benz Circle, Padmavati Ghat, Apsara Centre, Ajit Singh Nagar and Satyanarayanapuram.

In the counselling session, several youths confessed that they passed lewd comments and stalked girls, and promised police not to repeat the mistakes again. The college-goers were caught creating nuisance on bikes driving rashly and pestering girls.