Despite setbacks, BSNL to expand its services

Published: 16th February 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Denying reports of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) mulling shutting down its services in the state, General Manager (Vijayawada telecom district) Y Ravindranath said the company has invited tenders for allowing the channel partners to provide uninterrupted services to the customers, despite several of its employees opting for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

Addressing a press conference at BSNL Bhavan in Chuttugunta here on Saturday, Ravindranath said as many as 5,025 employees out of total 8,762 in Andhra Pradesh  Circle, and 663 out of 1,095 in Krishna district, have opted for the VRS. 

The total salary expenditure in Krishna district was at `8.31 crore in January, which will reduce by 60 per cent to `3.79 crore in February, he added. The official said the channel partners, who would provide services to the customers on behalf of the company, were needed in Mylavaram, Vissannapeta, Tiruvuru and Jaggayapet mandals in the district. 

Elaborating further, Ravindranath said as many as 165 telephone exchange officers were dealing with 69,712 landline, 18,113 broadband connections, 4,891 FTTH, 7,25,899 prepaid GMS and 49,847 postpaid GSM connections, and added 22 customer service centres were operational in Krishna before January 31.
Commenting on the plans of expanding 4G services in the district, the official said the circle was equipped with 712 towers, of which 133 were in Vijayawada and 33 more in rural areas. By this June, fully-functional 4G services will be made operational in Machilipatnam.

