Dry days in Kotappakonda from Feb 20 in view of Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of the upcoming Maha Shivaratri, Prohibition and Excise department has issued orders for a three-day ban on liquor sale in and around Kotappakonda from February 20, 6 am to February 22, 6 pm. The department will set up a control room, three check posts and three entry points, and deploy mobile teams to check illegal transportation of liquor.

Officials will also be deployed at Piduguralla, Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli stations.

Superintendent (in-charge) C Madhu Babu has directed the officials to take all necessary steps to check unauthorised storage and sale of liquor during the dry days. He asked the officials to conduct raids if they receive any credible information on liquor sale during these days.Madhu Babu also directed them to pay special attention during the ‘prabhalu’ and ‘thirunallu’.He asked the officials to create liquor free atmosphere in and around the temple.