Embassy in touch with engineers in Wuhan: MEA

Informing that 56 out of 58 engineers were evacuated from Wuhan on February 1, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Published: 16th February 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers check on the conditions of patients in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Medical workers check on the conditions of patients in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Informing that 56 out of 58 engineers were evacuated from Wuhan on February 1, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that two engineers — Annem Jyothi and Dontamsetti Satya Sai Krishna — were not permitted by the Chinese authorities to board the flight on that day as they had higher than normal body temperature. 

In response to a letter sent by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on January 30 seeking MEA help to bring back 58 engineers of Panel Optodisplay Technology Private Limited in Wuhan of China due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the External Affairs Minister said both Jyothi and Sai Krishna were currently residing at Wuhan China Start Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd and officials of the Indian embassy in Beijing were in regular touch with them as well as their families.

“The embassy has also requested relevant health officials from Wuhan to provide all necessary assistance and continue to monitor the health and well-being of these individuals and provide the embassy updates,’’ he said. “We will keep you (Naidu) updated with any further developments,” the Union Minister said in a letter released on February 7.

