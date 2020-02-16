Gold worth Rs 90K robbed from temple

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants robbed gold jewellery from a temple at Sattenpalli on Friday late hours. According to Sattenpalli urban Sub-Inspector (SI) D Ramesh, an unidentified group, broke open the main door of the temple at Narasaraopet Road of Sattenapalli town and robbed gold jewellery worth `90,000.

Temple committee member A Krishna filed a police complaint regarding the incident. A forensic team collected evidences from the temple premises and police started an inquiry based on the complaint.