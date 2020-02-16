Illegal hoardings: VMC to impose fine up to `2 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With illegal hoardings mushrooming in every nook and corner of the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to impose hefty penalties on the violators as the issue poses a serious threat to the safety of commuters. A resolution in this regard was passed in a recent meeting held under the supervision of VMC special officer and Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz.

Be it busy Mahatma Gandhi Road, Moghalrajpuram, BRTS Road or Eluru Road, illegal hoardings in huge numbers erected by political parties can be spotted anywhere in the city. They occupy the right-of-way and pedestrian platforms causing much inconvenience to the passersby. Over the years, the civic body has been dealing with an exponential rise in the hoardings crowding the city’s skyline and compromising on citizens’ safety, particularly during monsoons.

Taxpayers’ Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu pointed out that the hoarding and banners erected on the city roads were made out of banned plastics. “The VMC should feel responsible for the disturbance caused to the public and take necessary action against the followers of political parties for erecting the hoardings that occupy pathways,” he observed. On the civic body’s decision of imposing hefty penalties on the violators, he maintained that the officials should enforce the rule without any discrimination and remove the illegal structures that were the reason for many mishaps.

A senior VMC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity that a few advertisement agencies and individuals do not take permission from the authority before installing flexes, hoardings or banners.

“Temporary flexes and banners are installed overnight without permission. The advertisement policy of the state government is strict about taking permissions from the local authorities, but no one follows it. The banners remain erected for a long time even after the event concerned concludes,” he said.Elaborating further, he said as several individuals and advertisement agenicies were openly violating the norms, a special drive was conducted across the three administrative circles to remove the illegal hoardings.

“In a recent meeting, we have passed a resolution to collect `5,000 for a banner of 2.5 sq metre and `8,000 for a board as fines. In case if a hoarding’s length is 100 ft, the penalty would be up to `2 lakh. Advertising agencies interested in erecting banners and hoardings are requested to pay a fee of `10,000 for getting permission,” the official added.