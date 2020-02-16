Home Cities Vijayawada

Illegal hoardings: VMC to impose fine up to `2 lakh

Municipal corporation resolves to crackdown on the menace  

Published: 16th February 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A hoarding being removed as part of a special drive in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With illegal hoardings mushrooming in every nook and corner of the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to impose hefty penalties on the violators as the issue poses a serious threat to the safety of commuters. A resolution in this regard was passed in a recent meeting held under the supervision of VMC special officer and Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz.

Be it busy Mahatma Gandhi Road, Moghalrajpuram, BRTS Road or Eluru Road, illegal hoardings in huge numbers erected by political parties can be spotted anywhere in the city. They occupy the right-of-way and pedestrian platforms causing much  inconvenience to the passersby. Over the years, the civic body has been dealing with an exponential rise in the hoardings crowding the city’s skyline and compromising on citizens’ safety, particularly during monsoons.

Taxpayers’ Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu pointed out that the hoarding and banners erected on the city roads were made out of banned plastics. “The VMC should feel responsible for the disturbance caused to the public and take necessary action against the followers of political parties for erecting the hoardings that occupy pathways,” he observed. On the civic body’s decision of imposing hefty penalties on the violators, he maintained that the officials should enforce the rule without any discrimination and remove the illegal structures that were the reason for many mishaps. 

A senior VMC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity that a few advertisement agencies and individuals do not take permission from the authority before installing flexes, hoardings or banners. 
“Temporary flexes and banners are installed overnight without permission. The advertisement policy of the state government is strict about taking permissions from the local authorities, but no one follows it. The banners remain erected for a long time even after the event concerned concludes,” he said.Elaborating further, he said as several individuals and advertisement agenicies were openly violating the norms, a special drive was conducted across the three administrative circles to remove the illegal hoardings. 

“In a recent meeting, we have passed a resolution to collect `5,000 for a banner of 2.5 sq metre and `8,000 for a board as fines. In case if a hoarding’s length is 100 ft, the penalty would be up to `2 lakh. Advertising agencies interested in erecting banners and hoardings are requested to pay a fee of `10,000 for getting permission,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp