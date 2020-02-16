JAC to continue agitation against govt’s 3-capital decision

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti and Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam conducted a workshop in Guntur on Saturday, wherein they decided to intensify agitation demanding continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital city. Speaking on the occasion, former minister N Anand Babu said the people of 29 villages in the capital region are continuing their protest against the State government. Hence, people from across the State should support their agitation.

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created unrest among the public by announcing the three-capital proposal. “The YSRC government is trying to confine the agitation to a limited area and turning one community against another to suppress the public’s agitation which is objectionable.”

CPI joint secretary M Nageswara Rao said that the joint action committee (JAC) is planning to organise a

public meeting on February 25 and further conduct campaign against YSRC government on the three-capital proposal across Guntur district from February 19 to 24.“Farmers of the capital region sacrificed 33,000 acres of land for the development of Amaravati but the YSRC government is trying to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam without paying any thought to those distraught people.”