Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Union Law Min

AP CM seeks Prasad’s help to relocate the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool 

Published: 16th February 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the second day of his visit to New Delhi held discussions with Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad. He brought three important issues - decentralised administration in the form of three capital cities, abolishing the Legislative Council and the Disha Act - to the notice of the Union Minister and urged the latter to take necessary actions for Atheir implementation. 

During the course of the discussion, the Chief Minister was said to have impressed upon Prasad about the importance of the decentralised administration for the holistic development of the entire State. 
He explained that the Legislative Capital will be at Amaravati, the Executive capital at Visakhapatnam and Judicial capital at Kurnool. The State Assembly had unanimously enacted the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020, he said, and urged the Law Minister to initiate necessary steps for the relocation of the High Court to Kurnool. Jagan also reminded him that the BJP in its election manifesto had promised a permanent High Court in the Rayalaseema region

Explaining the reasons for the move to abolish the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said the bills passed by the Assembly, which had the people’s mandate, were getting obstructed in the Council, thereby ridiculing democracy. Under such circumstances, the Assembly with a two-thirds majority has resolved to have the Council abolished.  He requested Ravishankar Prasad to take the necessary action through his Law Department to have the Bill introduced in the Parliament. Stating that the Disha Act was enacted to bring down crimes against women and children, and at the same time ensure speedy justice, Jagan urged Prasad to take measures for the Centre’s approval of the Disha Act.

Legislative Council ‘ridiculing’ democracy 
Explaining the reasons for the move to abolish the Legislative Council, Jagan said the bills passed by the Assembly, which had the people’s mandate, were getting obstructed in the Council, thereby ridiculing democracy

Jagan Mohan Reddy
Comments

