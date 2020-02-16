Jagan seeks Prasad’s help for 3-capital move

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the second day of his visit to New Delhi, met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday and brought to his notice three key issues of the State — decentralised administration, abolishing the Legislative Council, and the Disha Act — and urged him to take necessary action in this regard.

The CM is learnt to have briefed Prasad on the importance of decentralised administration for the holistic development of the State. He explained that the legislative capital would be at Amaravati, executive capital at Visakhapatnam, and judicial capital at Kurnool.

The State Assembly unanimously enacted the AP Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, he said, and urged the Law Minister to initiate steps to relocate the High Court to Kurnool. Jagan also reminded Prasad that the BJP, in its election manifesto, promised a permanent High Court in the Rayalaseema region.

Explaining the reasons for the move to abolish the Legislative Council, Jagan said bills passed by the Assembly, which has the people’s mandate, were getting obstructed in the Council, making a mockery of democracy. Hence, the Assembly resolved to abolish the Council, he said, and requested Prasad to take action through the Law Department to have the relevant bill introduced in Parliament.

Pitch for Disha Act

The CM briefed the Law Minister on the Disha Act and urged him to take steps to secure the Centre’s approval so the Act can be implemented