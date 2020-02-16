Legislative secy liable to face action: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of pressurising the Secretary of the AP Legislature to disobey the directions of the Council Chairman, leader of the opposition in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has alleged that the government is violating the norms and the Constitution.

“The House (Council) has the right to take disciplinary steps against the Secretary for not heeding to the instructions of the Chairman. All the rights are entitled to the Chairman through the House and such rights should not be violated by anyone, including the members of the House. All these rules are framed under Article 208. When the members of the House have no right to oppose the decision taken by the Chairman, how can an official disobey the direction of the

Chairman? Thus the official is liable to face disciplinary action,’’ Yanamala said, adding that there were many instances of taking action against officials. There is detailed information of such incidents in MN Kaul and SL Shakdher book and many other books penned on Parliamentary proceedings, he noted. In a release issued here on Saturday, the TDP leader accused the YSRC government of creating obstacles to avoid sending the bills to the Select Committee.