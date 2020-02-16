No question of alliance with YSRC, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid speculation that the BJP is pursuing the YSRC to join the NDA and that the latter may consider it in the ‘interest of the State’, the saffron party’s national general secretary and co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar categorically ruled out any form of tie-up with the ruling party.

Interestingly, hours after Deodhar’s clarification, Pawan Kalyan, chief of BJP’s ally Jana Sena, threatened to pull out of the NDA if the saffron party were to hitch its wagon to the YSRC.“There is no question of any type of alliance with the YSRC for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh [as being claimed]. For the betterment of AP, we already have partnered with Jana Sena and we are going to contest the local body elections together. Both the YSRC and the TDP are BJP’s political rivals and ours will be a long battle against them,” Deodhar clarified in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Alleging that the two major regional parties in the State were misleading the people, he asserted that there would be no ‘frontdoor and back door’ alliance.In the evening, Pawan Kalyan, who was in Amaravati to support the farmers’ fight against the proposed capital relocation, threatened to call it quits with the BJP if it partners with the ruling government in the State. “It is a blatant lie that the BJP and the YSRC would have an alliance. I don’t have any problem if they become allies. But, if the BJP were to have a partnership with the YSRC, I won’t be a part of it,” he said.

He, however, quickly added, “I am saying this because I am confident that the BJP would not do such a thing. I am here to selflessly work for people, but not to resort to vote bank politics.”The YSRC too reacted sharply to the speculations of alliance with the BJP. AP Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha remarked that the YSRC was a secular party and that it was in no dire need to work with the BJP. “Under no circumstances will we ally with the BJP-led NDA. We have an astounding majority of 151 seats ourselves and the support of SCs, STs, BCs, Dalits and minorities,” he said.In his address in Visakhapatnam, Deodhar also cleared the air regarding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. “If anybody meets Modi or Amit Shah, it doesn’t mean that there is an alliance,” he said. Talking about the proposed capital relocation, Deodhar reiterated that the BJP was against the YSRC’s three-capital idea. “We have said time and again that Amaravati was and will be the State capital. Decentralisation of governance should be done, but that doesn’t mean the capital should be moved,” he said.

When the government is sure of corrupt practices in Amaravati, he added, it has to root it out and continue the capital development. “Instead, it wants to shift the seat of power to Visakhapatnam. Is it because of any love for North Andhra? We think it is for political benefit,” he observed.

On Jagan’s governance

Deodhar minced no words while criticising the governance of Jagan. “He is taking wrong decisions which would hurt and burden the State. Doling out freebies to people without earning anything is a major issue. Poor people should definitely be supported, but for that to happen, we need earnings. But here, the revenue of the State is going down and companies are leaving Andhra Pradesh,” he claimed.

YSRC adopting double standards: BJP LEADER

Deodhar accused the YSRC of adopting double standards. “They supported the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. After it become a legislation, they are going to the people alleging that the Act is wrong and harmful,” he said