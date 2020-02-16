No question of forming alliance with YSRC, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid speculation that the BJP is persuading the YSRC to join the NDA and that the latter may consider it in the “interest of the State”, the saffron party’s national general secretary and co-incharge of AP Sunil Deodhar on Saturday categorically ruled out any such tie-up.

Interestingly, hours after Deodhar’s clarification, Pawan Kalyan, chief of BJP’s ally Jana Sena, threatened to pull out of the NDA if the saffron party hitched its wagon to the YSRC.“There is no question of any type of alliance with the YSRC for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh. For the betterment of the State, we have already partnered with the Jana Sena and are going to contest the local body elections together. Both the YSRC and the TDP are BJP’s political rivals, and ours will be a long battle against them,” Deodhar said in Visakhapatnam.

Claiming that the two major regional parties in the State were misleading the people, he asserted that there would be no “front door or back door” alliance with them. In the evening, Pawan Kalyan, who was in Amaravati to support the farmers’ fight against the proposal to set up three capitals, threatened to call it quits with the BJP if it partners with the YSRC.

YSRC a secular party, no need to work with BJP, says Amzath Basha

“It is a blatant lie that the BJP and the YSRC will enter into an alliance. I don’t have any problem if they become allies; but if the BJP were to partner with the YSRC, I won’t be a part of it,” he said, and quickly added, “I am saying this because I am confident the BJP will not do such a thing. I am here to work selflessly for people, not to resort to vote bank politics.”

The YSRC too reacted sharply to the speculations of an alliance with the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha remarked that the YSRC was a secular party and was in no dire need to work with the BJP. “Under no circumstances will we ally with the BJP-led NDA. We have an astounding majority of 151 seats ourselves and the support of SCs, STs, BCs, Dalits and minorities,” he told reporters in Kadapa later in the day. In his address in Visakhapatnam, Deodhar also cleared the air regarding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “If anybody meets PM Modi or Amit Shah, it doesn’t mean there will be an alliance,” he asserted.

Talking about the proposal for decentralised administration, Deodhar said the BJP was against the YSRC’s three-capital plan. “We have said time and again that Amaravati was and will be the State capital. Decentralisation of governance should be done, but that doesn’t mean the capital should be moved,” he said. When the government is sure of corrupt practices in Amaravati, it has to root them out and continue developing the capital, he added. “Instead, it wants to shift the seat of power to Visakhapatnam. Is it out of love for north Andhra? We think it is for political benefit,” he observed.

On YSRC’s stance on NCR and CAA

Deodhar accused the YSRC of adopting double standards. “They supported the passage of the bill in the parliament. After it became a legislation, they started telling people it was wrong. We don’t trust these double standards,” he said

On Jagan’s governance

Deodhar minced no words when criticising CM Jagan. “He is taking wrong decisions that would hurt and burden the State. Doling freebies to people without earning anything is a major issue. Poor people should be supported, but for that to happen, we need earnings. But here, the State’s revenue is going down and companies are leaving AP,” he claimed