Home Cities Vijayawada

PK warns of NDA exit if YSRC joins it

Says he doesn’t have any problem if BJP allies with YSRC, but if that happens, he will leave 

Published: 16th February 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan interacts with farmers, who are agitating against the three-capital plan at Yerrabalem in Amaravati on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who recently allied with the BJP to contest 2024 elections in the State, has threatened to pull out of the alliance if the YSRC becomes part of the NDA.
Addressing a public gathering at Rayapudi of Amaravati region on Saturday during his tour of the capital region to extend solidarity to farmers opposing the three-capital move of the government, Pawan said he didn’t have any problem if the BJP allied with YSRC, but if that happened, the Jana Sena would not be part of it. “However, it is a blatant lie that the BJP and the YSRC would have an alliance. I am saying this because I am confident that the BJP would not do such a thing. I am here to selflessly work for people, but not to resort to vote bank politics,” he said and urged people not to believe the rumours being spread by YSRC leaders.

Pawan, who visited the protest camps in Mandadam, Thullur and Velagapudi, said due to ‘irresponsible’ decisions, farmers of Amaravati were suffering for the past 60 days. He said there were no discussions between the State and the Centre with regard to the relocation of the capital city. The communication between the State and Centre will be in writing and in the case of capital relocation, there was no such thing. “The State government has been claiming that it has the support of the Centre with regard to the decision. If so, let it show the same in writing. When the previous TDP government barred the CBI from the State, it did so in writing,” he pointed out.

Describing the government’s decision to decentralise the administration as an arrogant one, the Jana Sena president said the decision of previous government making Amaravati the capital of AP was final and people will not sit silent if any changes are made.  “The BJP-JSP alliance will only support Amaravati as the State capital.  Except for High Court, no other institutions should be shifted from Amaravati,” he demanded. Lambasting the YSRC for “cheating” the farmers of Amaravati, Pawan said governance was a continuous process. “Though the NDA has opposed Aadhaar cards during the UPA regime, when it took over the reins of administration, it continued Aadhaar card, but with some changes,” he pointed out.  
Instead of providing a stable government, the YSRC was resorting to destabilise the administration, he alleged. He said if the TDP had resorted to insider trading, inquire and punish them, but not the innocent farmers of Amaravati. He also accused the YSRC government of misusing police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp