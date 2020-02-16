PK warns of NDA exit if YSRC joins it

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who recently allied with the BJP to contest 2024 elections in the State, has threatened to pull out of the alliance if the YSRC becomes part of the NDA.

Addressing a public gathering at Rayapudi of Amaravati region on Saturday during his tour of the capital region to extend solidarity to farmers opposing the three-capital move of the government, Pawan said he didn’t have any problem if the BJP allied with YSRC, but if that happened, the Jana Sena would not be part of it. “However, it is a blatant lie that the BJP and the YSRC would have an alliance. I am saying this because I am confident that the BJP would not do such a thing. I am here to selflessly work for people, but not to resort to vote bank politics,” he said and urged people not to believe the rumours being spread by YSRC leaders.

Pawan, who visited the protest camps in Mandadam, Thullur and Velagapudi, said due to ‘irresponsible’ decisions, farmers of Amaravati were suffering for the past 60 days. He said there were no discussions between the State and the Centre with regard to the relocation of the capital city. The communication between the State and Centre will be in writing and in the case of capital relocation, there was no such thing. “The State government has been claiming that it has the support of the Centre with regard to the decision. If so, let it show the same in writing. When the previous TDP government barred the CBI from the State, it did so in writing,” he pointed out.

Describing the government’s decision to decentralise the administration as an arrogant one, the Jana Sena president said the decision of previous government making Amaravati the capital of AP was final and people will not sit silent if any changes are made. “The BJP-JSP alliance will only support Amaravati as the State capital. Except for High Court, no other institutions should be shifted from Amaravati,” he demanded. Lambasting the YSRC for “cheating” the farmers of Amaravati, Pawan said governance was a continuous process. “Though the NDA has opposed Aadhaar cards during the UPA regime, when it took over the reins of administration, it continued Aadhaar card, but with some changes,” he pointed out.

Instead of providing a stable government, the YSRC was resorting to destabilise the administration, he alleged. He said if the TDP had resorted to insider trading, inquire and punish them, but not the innocent farmers of Amaravati. He also accused the YSRC government of misusing police.