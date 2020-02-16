By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar launched a ration card distribution programme for rice supply at Limgamguntla village of Chilakaluripet mandal in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government aims to provide benefit of welfare schemes to every eligible person.

“The officials concerned have found that 1,74,556 of ration card holders in the district are ineligible and are conducting an inquiry into it. The public is requested to apply for ration cards based on their eligibility. Cards will be issued within five days of verification.”MLA V Rajani said people can apply for ration cards if they are eligible as per guidelines of the government.