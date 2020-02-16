Home Cities Vijayawada

State police dept bags five national awards

Awards given to recognise information and communication technology practitioners, decision-makers

Published: 16th February 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State police department won a set of five national awards for bringing innovation and using technology to design efficient solutions at Technology Sabha Awards -2020 held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday. The awards were given for five of the State police department’s flagship initiatives, weekly offs to police personnel, investigation, Spandana online, best electoral practice and SC/ST PCR dashboard. In a press release issued on Saturday, police department officials said that the awards were bagged for their use of technology for designing solutions bringing innovation and change towards more efficiency and better deliveries. 

In 2019, the State police also bagged nine national-level Skoch order of merit awards for outstanding work in various fields. Even then, the most voted initiative was the novel welfare measure of giving weekly-offs to police personnel. This was the first time in the country when weekly holidays were announced for police personnel by the government and fully implemented. 

Prakasam district police won the SKOCH Award last year for ‘Project JIO’(Junior Investigation Officer) to impart good investigative skills to the police personnel and ‘7th G-files Award’ for significantly improving administrative efficiency and citizen services through innovative use of technology in good governance.
The “Technology Sabha” award is being given since 2007 to recognise Information and Communication Technology (ICT) practitioners and decision-makers from various government institutions with leadership qualities in using information technology (IT) intelligently by improving infrastructure to create and accelerate more transparent and efficient governance mechanism via innovative e-governance initiatives.

