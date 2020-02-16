TDP, YSRC continue verbal duel over I-T raids, CM visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP continued their verbal duel over I-T raids and other issues on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons in Kurnool, Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath maintained that what was revealed in the I-T raids was the tip of the iceberg. He said I-T raids on TDP men were a clear indication of its corruption and TDP trying to distance itself from the issue will not be believed by anyone.

He alleged that the previous TDP government had allocated lands at Renigunta airport as it liked. Shell companies were floated to corner sub-contracts from larger companies and disproportionate amounts were billed for the works done to amass wealth. He further alleged that K Rajesh, a close friend of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, was directly involved in the scam. Hitting out at TDP, YSRC senior leader and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy accused the previous government of looting public money and grabbing lands from the farmers only do real estate business.

Parthasarathi held TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the fall of land value with the introduction of zonal system, which, he said, affected farmers and even small-time realtors. On the other hand, the TDP said the crisis in the State was all due to the “YSRC misrule and is haphazard decisions.” Taking to Twitter, Naidu said prospective investors expressed concern over the “reverse administration” in AP during the recent Davos summit. Quoting RBI report, he said AP stood first in attracting investments during the TDP regime. However, in the last nine months of YSRC government, `1.8 lakh crore worth investments were withdrawn from the State, he rued.

Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said that the failure of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to place the memoranda submitted to Prime Minister and other Union ministers in public domain raised several doubts.TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar demanded that the Chief Minister disclose the real purpose of his Delhi visit. “The Centre might have summoned him with regard to farmers agitations in Amaravati,” he guessed. He maintained that I-T raids on former personal secretary of Naidu has nothing to do with either party or party chief.