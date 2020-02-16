Three killed, two injured as mini-truck rams truck

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and two injured after a speeding mini-truck rammed a parked truck on Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway-16 near Kanaka Durga Varadhi in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as lorry driver Janke Mallaiah (50) and cleaner Mannam Brahmaiah (56) from Sanampudi village in Prakasam, and G Prabhakar (45) of Tiruvuru mandal in Krishna.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital. According to locals, the lorry driver had parked the vehicle after it developed a technical glitch in Tadepalli. They were trying to rectify the glitch when the mini-truck hit the lorry. Mallaiah’s son Siva Reddy filed a complaint with the police at Tedepalli police station. Tadepalli urban CI Mallikharjuna Rao started an inquiry and the bodies were shifted to the area hospital for post-mortem.