Agency to segregate garbage from Vijayawada BWGs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said an agency has been empanelled to segregate garbage from bulk waste generators (BWGs) such as marriage halls, convention centres and hotels, and asked the sanitation workers not to collect the wastes from such places in their respective work divisions.

The civic chief convened a meeting with the sanitary inspectors and reviewed the practices being followed by them for implementation of better solid waste management practices in the city.

During the course of the meeting, Venkatesh said that as per Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016 notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) (last updated in 2018), every house owner has to pay an amount for the garbage collection from their home.

A series of meetings were conducted with the BWGs who were asked to establish their own on-site composting units to generate organic manure out of it.