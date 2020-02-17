DGP’s team beat bureaucrats in friendly cricket match

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two most powerful civil services cadres - IAS and IPS - engaged in a ‘pitched’ battle at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu on Sunday. The friendly cricket match was organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), in association with Andhra Cricket Association.

Team of DGP XI, headed by D Gautam Sawang, won the cup with their all-round performance. CS XI won the toss and chose to field. In their innings, the DGP XI, dressed in white, set a target of 149 runs; Krishna Kanth, IPS, scored 84 runs with 3 sixes and 7 fours. Arun Babu, IAS, took 3 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs. Dyan Chandra IAS took 2 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs.

The cricket match between the bureaucrats and the law-keepers created interest with intense performances displayed by the teams, which took the game in all seriousness. Batting second, the CS XI looked confident while chasing but ended up losing the match by 10 runs. Mahesh, IAS, scored 45 runs and Pradyumna, IAS, scored 37 runs. Vishal Gunni took 3 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs. Krishna Kanth was adjudged both best batsman and man of the match and Vishal Gunni IPS was declared the best bowler of the match.