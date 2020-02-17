Married off against will, woman jumps into Krishna, saved by NDRF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) saved a newly-married woman from drowning in River Krishna at Sanghamam Ghat near Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Hemalatha, a native of Mangalagiri, who reportedly decided to end her life as she was upset after she was married against her wishes. She was admitted to a private hospital and her family was informed about the incident. According to police, Hemalatha was married to a resident of Ibrahimpatnam on February 13 and came to her husband’s house next day.

Around 10 am, Hemalatha went to the ghat alone and jumped into the water. Noticing the incident, passersby alerted the NDRF personnel on duty who rescued her. “She did not want to disclose the details of her family and the reasons behind her hasty decision. But her family members told us that she was unhappy over the marriage,” said the police. No case was registered.

SuicideHelpline

OneLife:78930-78930

Roshni,Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000