New tourism policy to do away with minimum experience clause

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Department has big plans for the state under its new policy to be introduced in April. Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing director Pravin Kumar said the biggest problem before the state is lack of government funds.“The situation worsened even more as we were not able to attract more private investors due to certain policies,” he noted.

As per the present policy, which is expected to expire in March, only those private investors with a minimum experience of five years in the tourism sector are allowed to make investments.“This clause will be removed completely. We want to attract more private investors. Because of the clause, those who were willing to put in money were not able to do so. In our new policy, anyone who has money and is willing can invest in any tourism project.”

The private investors will be allowed to either make complete investment in a property (for instance construct their own hotels, resorts) or invest in ongoing projects or engage in projects to be taken up under the public private partnership (PPP) model.

“We have identified 15 locations where hotels and resorts can be developed. Once the policy is renewed, it will be made public,” Kumar said.

Another addition to the new policy will be introduction of theme-based and destination-based development along with categorisation of tourist destinations. “Buddhism is one of the primary themes that we have planned to work on. Some themes already being implemented in other states and taken up on a pilot basis in AP such as beach, adventure and ecology tourism will be developed further. Our strength lies in religious places such as Tirumala, Simhachalam, Kanaka Durga temples. Facilities will be enhanced at these already established spots, along with marketing more religious destinations,” he noted.

The department has also begun discussions with Forest and Environment Departments for the measures to be taken to implement plans of camping, and conducting other activities such as trekking and safaris in Nalamala forests and Kolleru Bird Sanctuary.

The tourist destinations will be divided into three categories — less developed, developed, futuristic development — based on how much have the places been developed in terms of amenities. “Promotion of tier two and tier three cities and discovering places to be developed for new age tourism are also on our list,” said Kumar.

Coming to tour packages, he said 17 new circuits, which included intra and inter-state packages, will be introduced in a phased manner within next five years. “Private players will be allowed to run these packages as well,” the MD added.

On the funds required for implementing the new plans and completing the existing projects, he said: “Our primary aim is to attract maximum private players. Apart from that, there are two big projects under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan and Prasad schemes. There are certain destinations which if developed, will get sanctions from the Centre. This will automatically reduce the financial burden on the state and we can manage other projects under the State budget.”

Of six projects under Swadesh Drashan -- Kakinada Beach Project, Nellore eco tourism, heritage sites, tribal tourism at Araku, Buddhist circuit and Kolleru Bird Sanctuary -- the works for the first two have been completed; Buddhist circuit work is underway and three more are pending. Of the five projects under the Prasad scheme, which includes Amaravati, Srisailam, Simhachalam, Tirumala and Kanak Durga temples, works for the first have been completed, Srisailam are expected to complete by this month-end and the rest three are yet to begin. “We are expecting that the Centre will release funds for the completed projects as soon as possible so that we can take up new projects.”

This apart, Rs 150 crore worth high impact projects have also been undertaken by the department. These include ropeway at Gandikota and Kondaveedu, construction of hotels and resorts and ecotourism projects.Also, a detailed report for the long-pending project of building a ropeway from Bhavani Island to the Durga Temple has also been readied with an approximate investment of Rs 25 crore. “The department has planned high impact projects worth Rs 60 crore to be completed through State funding in the coming five years,” he noted.

