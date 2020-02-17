Padma Shri awardee Odissi exponent steals show

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Dance Festival concluded with performances of two dancers from abroad, at Tumalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Sunday.

Performances by Justin McCarthy, a Bharatanatyam artiste from the US and Odissi performer Ileana Citaristi, an Italian by birth, enthralled the audience. At present, Justin has been heading the performing arts department at Ashoka University and has made two films on dance with Bengaluru-based filmamker Sandhya Kumar.

Padma Shri awardee Ileana has also taken training in another Indian dance form Chhau and obtained the title of Acharya from the Sangeet Mahavidyayalya of Bhubaneswar in Odisha. She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy and also has years of experience in the traditional and experimental theatre in Europe. She was presented with the award in 2006 for her contribution to Odissi dance.

“Such programmes help keep the traditional art forms alive. These artists are definitely a big inspiration to the young generation, who needs to involve themselves in the art forms as only they can prevent it from dying,” said Sailaja, one of the spectators.