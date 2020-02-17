Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC to give Rs 2 crore facelift to Gandhi Hill

Planetarium, toy train, telescopic observatory, Gandhi museum, science park and botanical garden to be renovated

Published: 17th February 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hill

File photo of Gandhi Hill | EPS

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The much-awaited renovation of Gandhi Hill will soon be undertaken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), said civic body chief V Prasanna Venkatesh on Sunday. “A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be exchanged between the VMC and Gandhi Hill Foundation Committee in a couple of weeks,’’ he added.

As part of the master plan drafted by the corporation, infrastructure and other amenities will be improved at an estimated cost of `2 crore.These include renovation of the existing planetarium lying defunct for the past three years, toy train, light and sound telescopic observatory, Gandhi museum, outdoor science park, botanical garden and other beautification works.

Earlier, the planetarium was the foremost attraction that would strike a chord in the minds of visitors, who thronged the hill.“How many people of the present generation are aware that Vijayawada city also has a planetarium?  Maybe a few students almost a decade ago were aware of it, as the 50-year-old Gandhi Planetarium in the city remained shut for several years and waiting for flow of funds from the Centre. With no planetarium facility, a majority of students are lagging behind in gaining knowledge on astronomy,’’ said Satavahana Degree College former principal V Sambi Reddy.

Till a few years ago the planetarium, with its shows on astronomy and sciences, was one of the few popular leisure destinations in the city for the students.However, the pathetic condition of the projector and poor maintenance of the planetarium have come as a shocker to children.  With lack of a sitting facility it makes it a risky proposition for visitors to watch the show that normally runs for 35 to 40 minutes.
Asked about his response over the master plan developed by the civic body, Reddy sought the corporation to renovate the existing planetarium with world class infrastructure.

Sources in Gandhi Hill Foundation Committee said that actor K Chiranjeevi, who served as tourism minister had announced `5 crore for the renovation of Gandhi Hill. However, a meagre fund of `60 lakh was sanctioned and the remaining funds got lapsed.

A couple of years ago, a team of representatives from Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad inspected the Gandhi planetarium and suggested installing a new projector worth `1.5 crore, sources said and went on to add that there was no progress in this regard till now.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Venkatesh said that District Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz was made honorary president of the foundation committee by its members recently and the development and maintenance of Gandhi Hill was handed over to the corporation.

“We have prepared detailed designs and concepts based on Gandhian ideals for developing the hill at an estimated cost of `10 crore. Initially, we will spend `2 crore on facelift of the hill and later we will write to the Centre and the State tourism department and seek contribution from them regarding the remaining `8 crore for the renovation works,’’ the municipal commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp