VMC to give Rs 2 crore facelift to Gandhi Hill

VIJAYAWADA: The much-awaited renovation of Gandhi Hill will soon be undertaken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), said civic body chief V Prasanna Venkatesh on Sunday. “A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be exchanged between the VMC and Gandhi Hill Foundation Committee in a couple of weeks,’’ he added.

As part of the master plan drafted by the corporation, infrastructure and other amenities will be improved at an estimated cost of `2 crore.These include renovation of the existing planetarium lying defunct for the past three years, toy train, light and sound telescopic observatory, Gandhi museum, outdoor science park, botanical garden and other beautification works.

Earlier, the planetarium was the foremost attraction that would strike a chord in the minds of visitors, who thronged the hill.“How many people of the present generation are aware that Vijayawada city also has a planetarium? Maybe a few students almost a decade ago were aware of it, as the 50-year-old Gandhi Planetarium in the city remained shut for several years and waiting for flow of funds from the Centre. With no planetarium facility, a majority of students are lagging behind in gaining knowledge on astronomy,’’ said Satavahana Degree College former principal V Sambi Reddy.

Till a few years ago the planetarium, with its shows on astronomy and sciences, was one of the few popular leisure destinations in the city for the students.However, the pathetic condition of the projector and poor maintenance of the planetarium have come as a shocker to children. With lack of a sitting facility it makes it a risky proposition for visitors to watch the show that normally runs for 35 to 40 minutes.

Asked about his response over the master plan developed by the civic body, Reddy sought the corporation to renovate the existing planetarium with world class infrastructure.

Sources in Gandhi Hill Foundation Committee said that actor K Chiranjeevi, who served as tourism minister had announced `5 crore for the renovation of Gandhi Hill. However, a meagre fund of `60 lakh was sanctioned and the remaining funds got lapsed.

A couple of years ago, a team of representatives from Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad inspected the Gandhi planetarium and suggested installing a new projector worth `1.5 crore, sources said and went on to add that there was no progress in this regard till now.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Venkatesh said that District Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz was made honorary president of the foundation committee by its members recently and the development and maintenance of Gandhi Hill was handed over to the corporation.

“We have prepared detailed designs and concepts based on Gandhian ideals for developing the hill at an estimated cost of `10 crore. Initially, we will spend `2 crore on facelift of the hill and later we will write to the Centre and the State tourism department and seek contribution from them regarding the remaining `8 crore for the renovation works,’’ the municipal commissioner said.