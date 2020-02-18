AP HC finds fault with Centre for not amending APAT order, summons secy 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday found fault with the Centre for not making amendments to the earlier orders issued for the abolition of AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT) and asked why it failed to file a counter withdrawing the order. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court observed that though Centre admitted that it was a mistake to claim that the AP High Court has accorded its permission for the abolition of the AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT), it did not make the amendment accordingly.

When the assistant solicitor general sought time for the notification carrying the amendment for the earlier order, the court expressed its anger and directed the deputy secretary concerned to appear before it in person to give an explanation during the hearing on the case on March 4.

Appointment challenged

A PIL was filed in the High Court on Monday challenging the alleged appointment of persons who are not qualified as the vice-chancellors of universities in the State. Prof Umamaheswara Rao in his petition said that as per UGC guidelines, a minimum of 10 years of experience as a professor is a must for the job.

Considering those who got promoted under the UGC-CAS as professors for Vice-Chancellor posts is against the UGC rules, he said.