Locals, tahsildar ‘scuffle’ during Grama Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Vemavaram of Kottur Tadepalli mandal after a heated argument took place between rural tahsildar D Vanajakshi and the locals during a public meeting held in the village on Monday. The revenue officials were conducting a Grama Sabha with the villagers to record their opinion on land acquisition for the construction of houses for the poor.

The police rushed to the spot, rescued the revenue official and restored normalcy in the village. According to them, an argument broke out between the tahsildar and AP agricultural welfare association general secretary (Krishna zone) Kalyan Krishna over the former’s comment on farmers. Alleging that Vanajakshi disrespected the farmers by calling them real estate agents, the association official demanded an unconditional apology from her over the same.

However, Vanajakshi said it was the villagers and Kalyan Krishna who abused her and other revenue officials when they were recording statements of the farmers. “We went to the village to take an opinion on the state government’s decision of acquiring land for constructing houses for the poor. Instead, they blamed us and tried to attack us for no reason,” the tahsildar Vanajakshi said.

Meanwhile, the villagers lodged a complaint with the two-town police station and requested the police to take action against Vanajakshi for abusing them in the name of caste. Village Revenue and Surveyors Association condemned the attack on Vanajakshi and other revenue officials, and wanted the police to file cases against those responsible for the attack.