Man creates flutter in collectorate 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man created a flutter in the district collector’s office in Machilipatnam where he attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in front of the officials on Monday. The person, identified as P Venkateswara Rao, was upset as the officials reportedly did not compensate him for the land he lost due road widening works. Alerted officials rushed him to the government hospital where doctors said he was out of danger. Venkateswara Rao, hails from Nidavolu and gave his half-acre land for Machilipatnam-Vijayawada highway works. The government gave him one acre land in another place.