Home Cities Vijayawada

Property tax: Civic body 46% short of target

Starts special drive to recover pending `60 crore, collects `50 lakh on Day one

Published: 18th February 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With steady increase in amount towards pending taxes, the revenue wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) kicked off a special drive on Monday, which will continue till February 23. In all, the civic body has to recover `92 crore tax amount from various sources in order to meet the escalating expenditure and take up various development activities in the city. 

Special teams, headed by deputy commissioner (revenue) Venkatalakshmi, conducted the special drive in three administrative circles of the city. Official sources claimed that the corporation was able to recover `50 lakh on Day 1. On the delay in augmenting the revenue, the officials maintained the ground-level staff were engaged in gathering data for implementation of various government schemes. 

“During the special drive, the officials and bill collectors remind the residents that they have to pay property and vacant land taxes. In 2019-20, the civic body’s property tax target is `130 crore from 2,51,369 lakh assessments in the city. So far, the corporation has managed to collect `70 crore and the remaining`60 crore will be collected by March 31,’’ she noted.

Elaborating further, the deputy commissioner observed that the amount generated from property tax make up to 50 per cent of VMC’s revenue. “As part of the special drive, awareness will be spread among the residents and make them aware that non-payment of taxes prevents the infrastructural development in the city.” Besides the property tax, the civic body has managed to generate `22 crore out of the target `47 crore from 1,30,025 water connections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp