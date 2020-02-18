Property tax: Civic body 46% short of target

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With steady increase in amount towards pending taxes, the revenue wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) kicked off a special drive on Monday, which will continue till February 23. In all, the civic body has to recover `92 crore tax amount from various sources in order to meet the escalating expenditure and take up various development activities in the city.

Special teams, headed by deputy commissioner (revenue) Venkatalakshmi, conducted the special drive in three administrative circles of the city. Official sources claimed that the corporation was able to recover `50 lakh on Day 1. On the delay in augmenting the revenue, the officials maintained the ground-level staff were engaged in gathering data for implementation of various government schemes.

“During the special drive, the officials and bill collectors remind the residents that they have to pay property and vacant land taxes. In 2019-20, the civic body’s property tax target is `130 crore from 2,51,369 lakh assessments in the city. So far, the corporation has managed to collect `70 crore and the remaining`60 crore will be collected by March 31,’’ she noted.

Elaborating further, the deputy commissioner observed that the amount generated from property tax make up to 50 per cent of VMC’s revenue. “As part of the special drive, awareness will be spread among the residents and make them aware that non-payment of taxes prevents the infrastructural development in the city.” Besides the property tax, the civic body has managed to generate `22 crore out of the target `47 crore from 1,30,025 water connections.